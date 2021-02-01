New York State Police investigating burglary in Plattsburgh

NSYP: Suspect believed to be involved in a larceny at Bark’s Gas Station in Plattsburgh, New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating a burglary that took place in Plattsburgh.

According to Authorities, the incident took place at Bark’s Gas Station no Archie Bourdeau Road on January 26, 2021 at approximately four in the morning. An unknown suspect was reported to break into the store and steal cigarettes, candy, snacks and alcohol.

State Police shared surveillance footage which captured the suspect and it is believed to be the same suspect that broke into Bark’s previously on June 29, 2020.

Troopers described the suspect as a white male with a skinny build, wearing what appears to be Carhartt coveralls, work boots, a black hoodie and carrying a dark colored back pack.

Those with information regarding the incident on January 28 have been asked to contact Investigator Timothy Connolly at (518) 873-2777.