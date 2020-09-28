New York State Police investigating larceny, 300 stolen Canadian goose decoys in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are asking for public assistance following stolen property reports.
NYSP announced on September 28, the investigation of approximately 300 stolen Canadian goose decoys. According to the police, the decoys were stolen from the Grasse River, in the town of Canton.
State Police believe that the property items were stolen between 5:30 p.m. on September 21, 2020 and 6 a.m. on September 22, 2020.
New York State Police is asking the public to submit any information to Investigator Christopher Nye or Trooper Justin Dowdle.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: California wildfires; South Park visits Denver
- ‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro recovering after 2 surgeries following gruesome bowling injury
- Love coffee? Here are the best U.S. cities for coffee drinkers
- President Trump to update on national coronavirus testing plan
- How to watch the first presidential debate
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.