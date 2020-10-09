New York State Police locate portion of missing Canton geese decoys, case remains under investigation

State Police ask for the public’s assistance in locating stolen property in Canton (photo: NYSP)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The case for the missing geese decoys continues to be under investigation.

However, New York State Police confirmed on Friday that a portion of the missing decoys have been located. The decoys were discovered by The State Police Underwater Recovery Team through the use of an airboat.

According to State Police, the decoys were located off County Route 14 in the town of Canton.

This update follows the original release on September 28, 2020 when 300 Canadian goose decoys were reported missing from the Grasse River in the town of Canton.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.