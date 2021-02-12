New York State Police looking for suspect involved in Malone Walmart larceny

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you know the suspect involved in a shoplifting incident at the Malone Wal-Mart?

New York State Police are currently asking for for the public help in identifying a shoplifter.

According to State Police, the unknown female entered the Wal-Mart in Malone and stole $527.88 worth of various merchandise on December 13. She left in what appeared to be a gray or green Fort 500 Sedan.

Those with any information regarding this incident have been asked to contact Trooper Michael Harmon at State Police Malone at 518-873-2777.