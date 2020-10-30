New York State Police to crackdown on impaired driver over Halloween weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Increased patrols will be on the roads this Halloween weekend.

The New York State Police and local law enforcement have announced that they will increase patrols through a crackdown campaign this weekend. The campaign will aim to focus on impaired driving and underafe drinking.

According to NYSP, New York motorists can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols.

“State Troopers will be highly visible throughout Halloween weekend looking for impaired and reckless drivers,” stated State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. “Children and parents will be out walking and drivers need to exercise extreme caution. Make safety your top priority and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.”

Law enforcement will also be on the lookout for motorists on their phones and electronic devices while driving.

Additionally, NYSP will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity TRaffic Enforcement vehicles.

The statewide crackdown is set to begin on October 30, and end on Sunday, November 1 at 12 p.m.

New York State Police reported that during the 2019 Halloween impaired drivers crackdown, 280 people were arrested for impaired driving, and 21,467 tickets were issued. Troopers also investigated 2,092 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities and 269 people injured.

