New York State Police warn of recent uptick in fraudulent unemployment claims

Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia, right, and reporting fraud and identity theft in Pennsylvania, are displayed on the respective state web pages, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Zelienople, Pa. Massive fraud in the nation’s unemployment system is raising alarms even as President Joe Biden and Congress prepare to pour hundreds of billions more into expanded benefits for those left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police are warning residents statewide of a recent uptick in fraudulent activity.

Specifically, authorities have seen an uptick in New York State unemployment claims being made to individuals.

According to State Police, these incidents are not specific to a type of employment; they have happened to multiple people in various industries, including those who are retired and, or unemployed.

New York State Police and the New York State Department of Labor have provided the following tips for those who receives Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) notice from the NYS Department of Labor and did not make a claim:

Report the activity to local police

Report the activity to employers

Report the activity to the NYS Department of Labor

Monitor personal credit and various accounts to ensure no suspicious activity is occurring

Additionally, ABC50 interview North Country CPA Emily Phillippe on how to avoid scams in the North Country. Watch the full Q&A below:

Fraudulent activity can be reported online on the Department of Labor website.