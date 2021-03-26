New York State Police warn of recent uptick in fraudulent unemployment claims

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police are warning residents statewide of a recent uptick in fraudulent activity.
Specifically, authorities have seen an uptick in New York State unemployment claims being made to individuals.
According to State Police, these incidents are not specific to a type of employment; they have happened to multiple people in various industries, including those who are retired and, or unemployed.
New York State Police and the New York State Department of Labor have provided the following tips for those who receives Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) notice from the NYS Department of Labor and did not make a claim:
- Report the activity to local police
- Report the activity to employers
- Report the activity to the NYS Department of Labor
- Monitor personal credit and various accounts to ensure no suspicious activity is occurring
Additionally, ABC50 interview North Country CPA Emily Phillippe on how to avoid scams in the North Country. Watch the full Q&A below:
Fraudulent activity can be reported online on the Department of Labor website.