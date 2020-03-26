New York State receives significant donations of equipment, hand sanitizer, free flights

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State has received significant donations from major corporations, philanthropic organizations and celebrities, Governor Cuomo announced today.
The donations include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, equipment for field hospitals, free flights for incoming medical volunteers and other medical supplies and support items.
Additional companies and individuals have reached out about making donations and the state is communicating with them to secure those donations.
“New York is fighting a war against this virus and we need all the help we can get,” Governor Cuomo said. “The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals — and many others coming forward every day to offer support — will play a critical role in our mission to bolster our hospital surge capacity, support frontline workers and get people the help they need.”
“On behalf of the family of New York, I am deeply grateful for their generosity. We will get through this difficult time together, with the kindness, strength and tenacity that New York is known for.”
The initial donations include:
- Goldman Sachs: 195,000 masks
- Boll and Branch: 1,000 hospital mattresses
- Restore Global: 150,000 coveralls
- Facebook: 2,500 gallons of hand sanitizer
- Rihanna Foundation: Various PPE supplies
- Dominion Energy: Masks
- L’Oréal: Hand sanitizer
- SoftBank: 1.4 million N-95 masks
- Suburban Propane: Propane services for generators and heaters
- Wayfair: Mattresses, linens, sheets and pillows for field hospitals
- Jet Blue: Free flights for incoming medical volunteers
- Walmart: Use of parking lots and store facilities infrastructure
- Niagara Bottling: 560,000 bottles of water
- Keurig/Dr. Pepper: Coffee and beverages for volunteers working in the field
- Four Seasons Hotel on 57th Street in Manhattan: Providing their facility to serve as free housing for nurses, doctors and medical personnel currently working to respond to the coronavirus outbreak
- St Regis Hotel: Providing their facility for non-critical care patients or medical personnel
- The Palace Hotel: Providing their facility for non-critical care patients or medical personnel
- Yotel: Providing their facility for non-critical care patients for a month
- Room Mate Grace Hotel: Providing their facility to serve as free housing for nurses, doctors and medical personnel currently working to respond to the coronavirus outbreak
- Wythe Hotel: Offering free hotel rooms through April for nurses, doctors and medical personnel currently working to respond to the coronavirus outbreak
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: $1 million
- JUDY: 25,000 N-95 masks
- Amneal: 20,000 bottles of Hydroxychloroquine
- The Estée Lauder Companies: 10,000 hand sanitizer bottles (8 ounces each) per week for 4-5 weeks
- Long Island Ambulatory Surgery Center: Ventilator
- Uniqlo: 1.05 million masks
- The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in New York: 12 ventilators and thousands of pieces of PPE
- Corning Life Sciences: 60,000 15ml centrifuge tubes and 40,000 4ml cryovials
- NBCUniversal: Medical supplies and PPE
- Huawei: 10,000 N-95 masks; 20,000 isolation gowns; 50,000 medical goggles; and 10,000 gloves
- Office of Attorney General Letitia James: 1,700 protective masks and 33,000 pairs of gloves
“First responders have once again demonstrated leadership and bravery in trying times, continuing to put their own wellbeing on the line for the sake of others,” said Attorney General James.
“We cannot allow our doctors and nurses to become patients themselves. That’s why we must move heaven and earth to protect them and keep them safe, so that they return home safe to their loved ones. We also thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership during these trying times and for fighting every day for the best interests of New Yorkers. May God be with them all, always.”
