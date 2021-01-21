New York State records 5th consecutive month of declining unemployment rates

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State unemployment rate fell to 8.2% in December 2020.

The New York State Department of Labor reported the unemployment rate for December 2020 and confirmed that for the fifth consecutive month, unemployment is on the decline. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2%, as it was previously at 8.4% in November 2020.

Currently nationwide, the December unemployment rate landed at 6.7% and all areas outside of New York City in New York recorded an increase in unemployment rates.

The data is outlined below.

December 2020 November 2020 December 2019 United States 6.7% 6.7% 3.6% New York State 8.6% 8.4% 3.9% NYS, outside of NYC 5.9% 5.7% 4.1% New York City 11.4% 12.1% 3.6%

Additionally, New York State recorded the following changes in total Nonfarm and Private Sector jobs between November and December 2020.

Change in total Nonfarm jobs Change in private sector jobs Net % Net % United States -140,000 -0.1 -95,000 -0.1 New York State -37,200 -0.4 -22,100 -0.3

The DOL also reported the following data regarding the changes in total nonfarm and private sector jobs across regions of the state between December 2019 and December 2020.