New York State releases local August 2020 unemployment rates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Labor has released preliminary local unemployment rates for August.
The DOL released preliminary rates calculated through United State Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to new data, compared to August 2019, August 2020 the State’s private sector employment count decreased by 1,096,900.
For the North Country, the Watertown-Fort Drum metropolitan area saw an increase in unemployment rates from August 2019 to August 2020.
North Country county unemployment rates are as followed:
- Jefferson: 9.2%
- Lewis: 7.3%
- St. Lawrence: 8.8%
August 2020 local metropolitan area unemployment rates compared to August 2019:
|Area
|August 2020
|August 2019
|Albany- Sechenectady-Troy
|8.8
|3.8
|Binghamton
|9.4
|4.6
|Buffalo-Niagara Falls
|10.8
|4.5
|Dutchess-Putnam
|9.4
|3.8
|Elmira
|9.6
|4.3
|Glens Falls
|8.2
|3.6
|Ithaca
|7.2
|4.0
|Kingston
|9.3
|4.0
|Nassau-Suffolk
|10.5
|3.9
|New York City
|16.3
|4.2
|Orange-Rockland-Westchester
|10.8
|4.1
|Rochester
|9.9
|4.3
|Syracuse
|9.8
|4.2
|Utica-Rome
|9.3
|4.3
|Watertown-Fort Drum
|9.2
|5.1
|Non-metro counties
|8.8
|4.2
The data in the preceding table are not seasonally adjusted, which means they reflect seasonal influences.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack in Florida Keys
- Ulster County dentist charged for illegally dispensing oxycodone
- Governor Cuomo gives update on state’s coronavirus progress
- NY urged to avoid another surge of virus in jails, prisons
- Syracuse University men’s soccer match at Navy cancelled
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.