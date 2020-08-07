New York State schools to reopen this fall

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has authorized schools to reopen this fall.

Governor Cuomo every region is well below the COVID-19 infection, therefore all school districts are authorized to open. If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly.

Each school district must have a reopening plan approved by the Department of Health and post a remote plan and plan for testing.

Of the over 700 school districts throughout New York State, 127 districts have not submitted plans. If the Department of Health doesn’t approve the plans, a school district will not be able to reopen.

Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open.



If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly.



School districts are required to submit plans to NYS for review. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2020

School districts are being asked to have open discussions with parents and teachers. Districts should have at least three information sessions between now and August 21 where parents can learn more about the district’s reopening plans in their entirety.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.