New York State to begin conducting antibody tests this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that New York State will begin conducting antibody tests this week. Front line health care workers, first responders and other essential workers will be priority.

The new finger prick method with help the state test up to 2,000 people per day. The state is also asking the FDA for expedited approval of a finger prick antibody test that could test up to 100,000 people in New York per day.

Governor Cuomo is issuing an executive order requiring all people in New York to wear a mask or face covering when in public and in situations where proper social distancing cannot be maintained. The order will go into effect on April 17.

Governor Cuomo will also issue an executive order requiring nursing homes to report positive COVID-19 cases and deaths to the families of those who are living in the nursing home facility within 24 hours. The order will include adult homes and other assisted living facilities.

SUNY and CUNY schools are using 3D printers to produce personal protective equipment for New York’s frontline health workers.

“As we continue to flatten the curve and slow the infection rate of the virus we have to build a bridge from where we are now to the reopening of the economy, and the single best tool to do that is large scale testing,” Governor Cuomo said.

“We have done more tests than any other state in the nation – more than 500,000 in over a one-month period – but we need to do more and we need the help of the federal government to get people back to work and begin our return to a new normal. We are going to begin conducting antibody testing for our frontline workers and we are currently able to test 2,000 people per day, and we are asking the FDA for approval of a finger prick test that would allow us to test 100,000 people per day.”

“Another part of getting to the new normal is continuing to stop the spread of the virus, and to do that I am issuing an Executive Order that says all people in public must wear a mask or face covering.”

An additional 11,571 cases of coronavirus were confirmed today, bringing the statewide total to 213,779 confirmed cases in New York State.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.