New York State to contract with 28 private labs to increase testing capacity for COVID-19

(WWTI) – During a briefing today, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will contract with 28 private labs to increase testing capacity for the novel coronavirus.

Following a call with the 28 labs, the Governor announced that he has instructed the labs to begin testing immediately as soon as they are ready. The 28 labs are specialized in virology and are routine partners with the New York State Department of Health.

The State University of New York and the City University of New York will implement plans to maximize distance learning and reduce in-person classes, beginning March 19th, for the remainder of the Spring semester in light of the evolving novel coronavirus situation in New York.

All campuses will develop plans catered to the campus and curriculum-specific needs while reducing density in the campus environment to help slow possibility for exposures to novel coronavirus. Distance learning and other options will be developed by campuses.

The state will guarantee two full weeks of paid leave for all state workers who are subject to a mandatory or precautionary order of quarantine as a result of the novel coronavirus. Employees will not have to charge accruals during the time taken off work for quarantine. This will apply to all state employees, regardless of civil service classification, bargaining unit, and regardless of part time or accrual status.

Governor Cuomo confirmed 43 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 216 confirmed cases in New York State.

Of the 216 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Westchester: 121 (13 new)

New York City: 52 (16 new)

Nassau: 28 (9 new)

Suffolk: 6 (5 new)

Rockland: 6

Saratoga: 2

Ulster: 1

“While the risk to New Yorkers remains low, we are taking a number of steps out of an abundance of caution to protect public health including asking SUNY and CUNY to implement strategies to reduce density on campuses for the remainder of the semester,” Governor Cuomo said.

“At the same time, we’re continuing to prioritize ramping up testing capacity because the more people you identify as having the virus, the better you can contain it. We’re also leading by example and providing paid leave to all state workers who are quarantined as a result of the virus – and we encourage businesses to voluntarily do telecommuting to the extent possible. Again I want to remind people to keep this in perspective: the facts do not justify the fear in this situation and the facts here should actually reduce anxiety.”

The New York State Department of Health will grant $200,000 to a local food bank in New Rochelle to help the community as it faces a cluster of positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Nine schools in New Rochelle are currently closed as a result of the containment zone set yesterday, and this funding will help ensure any student or family who relies on free school lunches can continue to access it during this containment effort.

National Guard troops have been deployed to a Health Department command post in New Rochelle to assist with the outbreak. The troops are mobilizing to deliver food to homes and help with cleaning public spaces in the containment area.

The State will partner with Northwell Health to set up a satellite testing facility in New Rochelle. Visits would operate by appointment only.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.