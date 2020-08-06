New York State to crackdown on speeding

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the next week to crack down on statewide speeding.

According to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, unsafe speed contributed to 34% of all fatal crashes from January to May this year, compared to 30% of fatal crashes during the same period in 2019.

Also, according to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.

“There’s no getting around the facts: Speeding is dangerous behavior that needlessly results in deaths and serious injuries,” State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said. “During this campaign and through enforcement efforts all year, our goal is to reduce speed related crashes and improve safe travel for everyone on New York’s roadways. We urge all drivers – do your part to improve safety and obey posted speed limits, drive defensively, and put away your smartphone when you’re behind the wheel.”

The statewide crackdown is part of a safe driving enforcement campaign that will run through August 12. The campaign is supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

