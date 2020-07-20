New York State to establish testing sites in Georgia COVID-19 hot spots

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WWTI) — In response to recent COVID-19 hotspots in the Southern United States, New York state has announced their partnership with Savannah, G.A.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson announced on July 20 that two testing sites will be established at churches in the city of Savannah. Both the Temple of Glory Community Church and Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will provide patients with up to 500 tests daily.

“When New York State fought what was, at the time, the nation’s worst COVID-19 spike, states throughout the country generously provided badly-needed supplies, resources and personnel, and we promised that as the virus continued to spread, we’d return the favor,” Governor Cuomo said. “That time is here now.”

Governor Cuomo also announced that New York State will provide the following supplies:

124,000 Surgical Masks (50 cases)

7,500 VTM Test Kits

7,500 Gowns

11,500 Gloves

7,500 N95 Masks

7,500 Face Shields

2.5 Pallets of Styrofoam Coolers

1,250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

“Savannah has resolved to follow the science in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, our steadfastness remains today with this exciting new partnership with New York State, which will expand testing capacity and PPE supplies in our community,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.