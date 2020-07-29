New York State to host 2020 U.S. Open

FILE – In this June 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Woodland celebrates in front of fans after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif. The USGA announced Wednesday, July 29, 2020, that no fans will be allowed at Winged Foot in New York on Sept. 17-20 for the U.S Open, noting that the decision was based on health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — This year’s U.S. Open Championship will be held without fans, but hosted by New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this years championship to take place at Westchester County’s Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck.

With rigorous USGA protocols in place, testing, cleaning, face covering and social distancing will be required to protect the players and staff.

“We are very grateful to Governor Cuomo and his team for their collaboration over the past few months. We are very proud to give our competitors and champions the opportunity to chase their dreams at the U.S. Open to Winged Foot Golf Club in September,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said. “While we will miss having fans on-site, we know this is the right decision to make for the players and the community.”

The 2020 U.S. Open Championship will take place September 14 to September 20.