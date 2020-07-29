New York State to host 2020 U.S. Open

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — This year’s U.S. Open Championship will be held without fans, but hosted by New York State.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this years championship to take place at Westchester County’s Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck.
With rigorous USGA protocols in place, testing, cleaning, face covering and social distancing will be required to protect the players and staff.
“We are very grateful to Governor Cuomo and his team for their collaboration over the past few months. We are very proud to give our competitors and champions the opportunity to chase their dreams at the U.S. Open to Winged Foot Golf Club in September,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said. “While we will miss having fans on-site, we know this is the right decision to make for the players and the community.”
The 2020 U.S. Open Championship will take place September 14 to September 20.