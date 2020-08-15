New York State to provide health personnel to allow 9/11 tribute in light

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State will provide proper health personnel to allow for a safe 9/11 tribute in light.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on August 15 that the tribute in light show will be held safely for New Yorkers.

The Governor stated:

“This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy. I understand the Museum’s concern for health and safety, and appreciate their reconsideration. The state will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11. We will never forget.”

