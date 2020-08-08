New York State to reopen schools, North Country districts answer questions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 7, school districts across the state have a list of guidelines they must adhere to before the fall.
Governor Cuomo required districts to post details on their websites of three specific aspects of their reopening plans. This will include remote learning, testing of students and staff and contact tracing for positive cases.
By August 21, all district must schedule a minimum three public discussion sessions and at least one discussion session for teachers and staff.
In order to address all questions, several North Country school districts have released online question forums for the public.
This includes:
Additionally Sacket’s Harbor Central School District is planning to have a town hall meeting to address in person questions, and Canton Central School District has set dates for all three public discussions.
LATEST STORIES:
- Expert cardiologist joins St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital
- TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump Administration over order banning app in US
- Lewis County Hospital Breast Cancer Awareness Dinner cancelled for 2020
- Immaculate Heart Central School to fully-reopen on September 8
- CDC warns: ‘If you can’t tell where your onions are from, don’t eat them,’ following Salmonella outbreak
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.