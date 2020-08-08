New York State to reopen schools, North Country districts answer questions

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 7, school districts across the state have a list of guidelines they must adhere to before the fall.

Governor Cuomo required districts to post details on their websites of three specific aspects of their reopening plans. This will include remote learning, testing of students and staff and contact tracing for positive cases.

By August 21, all district must schedule a minimum three public discussion sessions and at least one discussion session for teachers and staff.

In order to address all questions, several North Country school districts have released online question forums for the public.

This includes:

Additionally Sacket’s Harbor Central School District is planning to have a town hall meeting to address in person questions, and Canton Central School District has set dates for all three public discussions.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.