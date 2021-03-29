New York State trout fishing season to open April 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Trout fishing season will open across New York State this week.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that trout fishing season in the state will open on Thursday, April 1, 2021. In preparation, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is stocking 1.8 million catchable trout in waters across the state.

This fishing season is opening following the released of the State’s new Trout Stream Management Plan. Through this plan, the DEC has grouped stream fishing opportunities into five categories and includes year-round fishing opportunities.

The DEC also launched an interactive Trout Stream Fishing Map to provide a one-stop-shop for information about stocking, fishing access, season dates, and regulations

“This year opening day represents the beginning of a new era in trout stream management for New York,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “After more than two years of committed work with our angling public, DEC will begin implementing the new Trout Stream Management Plan. In addition to new and fewer types of special regulations, we have made significant progress toward achieving our fish production objectives to stock larger yearling fish and seed all stockings with some fish 12 inches or larger. Best of all, anglers can continue to enjoy our trout stream resources through the fall and winter months thanks to the creation of a new catch and release season.”

Additionally, to prepare anglers for the 2021 trout season, the DEC will host virtual outreach events in the coming weeks, including Facebook Live segments.

New York anglers are also reminded to abide by the following precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Socially distance

Mask up when social distancing can not be maintained

Avoid sharing gear

Respect fellow anglers and the resource by providing space and practicing ethical angling

Take out what is brought in or place trash in receptacles

