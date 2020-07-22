New York State urges Congress to pass $500 Billion stabilization fund

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since the COVID-19 crisis has hit the U.S., states have taken an economic downturn following rapid shutdowns.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, called on Congress on July 22 to provide additional assistance to states. Their request urged Congress to pass a $500 Billion Stabilization Fund in the next COVID-19 relief package.

According to Governor Cuomo, Governors have been forced to cut state budgets resulting in reduced payrolls by 1.5 million people. Without additional funding states might be forced to make steeper cuts.

“States are ground zero in this fight. We provide the critical services Americans depend on including public safety, education, healthcare, food assistance, local aid and transportation. We also employ over 20 million people across the country,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Of the $3 trillion in aid from four relief packages, no unrestricted federal support to stabilize state budgets and account for the economic loss states face as a direct result to fight COVID-19 has ever been included.”

