New York State vehicle inspections not being extended, must be renewed by expiration date

(WWTI) – In response to Governor Cuomo’s executive order in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, all New York State Department of Motor Vehicle offices and auto bureaus have been closed until further notice.

While offices are closed, expiration dates for driver licenses, non-driver IDs, registrations and temporary registrations will be extended until further notice. Driving tests will also be suspended during this time.

One item not on the extension list is vehicle inspections, which prompted many comments on the New York State DMV’s Facebook post.

The post received over 1,000 comments with mixed reactions, some for the regulation and some against it.

John Brach of Rochester, NY created a petition online to have NYS inspection stickers extended.

A vehicle’s inspection expires on the last day of the month punched on the inspection sticker. Vehicles have to receive a safety inspection and an emissions inspection once a year at a DMV-licensed station.

“These are extraordinary times and at the direction of Governor Cuomo we are taking broad action to protect the health and safety of the public and our workers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder in a release.

“We will continue to offer a wide selection of online transactions during this shutdown so New Yorkers can continue to do business with the DMV.”

The DMV is offering more than 60 services online to customers who still need to access their services. Drivers can also send in their license plates and complete transactions by mail.

