New York State Wildlife Management Areas with accessible recreation

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers of all abilities are being encouraged to connect with the outdoors at Wildlife Management Areas.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is promoting accessible recreation opportunities at its Wildlife Management Areas across the state.

Several of these areas include accessible features. Accessible Wildlife Management Areas in the North Country include:

Braddock Bay WMA: Accessible wildlife observation and fishing platform on Salmon Creek

Hamlin Marsh WMA: Accessible hunting blind, a separate accessible observation deck with benches, overlooking Hamlin Marsh and a 600-foot wooded access path

Spicer Creek WMA: Accessible trail and two hunting blinds and observation decks

Three Rivers WMA: Accessible duck blind

Tilman Road WMA: Approximately 300 feet of accessible boardwalk with a viewing platform

Vosburgh Swamp WMA: Accessible waterfowl hunting and wildlife viewing blind

All listed Wildlife Management Areas have accessible parking areas. More information can be found on the DEC Accessible Recreation Destinations website.