New York State Wildlife Management Areas with accessible recreation

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers of all abilities are being encouraged to connect with the outdoors at Wildlife Management Areas.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is promoting accessible recreation opportunities at its Wildlife Management Areas across the state.
Several of these areas include accessible features. Accessible Wildlife Management Areas in the North Country include:
- Braddock Bay WMA: Accessible wildlife observation and fishing platform on Salmon Creek
- Hamlin Marsh WMA: Accessible hunting blind, a separate accessible observation deck with benches, overlooking Hamlin Marsh and a 600-foot wooded access path
- Spicer Creek WMA: Accessible trail and two hunting blinds and observation decks
- Three Rivers WMA: Accessible duck blind
- Tilman Road WMA: Approximately 300 feet of accessible boardwalk with a viewing platform
- Vosburgh Swamp WMA: Accessible waterfowl hunting and wildlife viewing blind
All listed Wildlife Management Areas have accessible parking areas. More information can be found on the DEC Accessible Recreation Destinations website.