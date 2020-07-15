New York State wins lawsuit against EPA inaction on smog pollution

FILE – In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. The Trump administration announced on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that it has rolled back a landmark Obama-era effort targeting coal-fired power plants and their climate-damaging pollution. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On July 14, New York state won a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding the inaction of Smog Pollution.

“Today’s ruling is a major win for public health and the environment in New York,” said Attorney General James. “As a result, millions of New Yorkers have been breathing unhealthy air.”

In October of 2019, New York State filed a lawsuit to challenge the EPA for its failure to abide by legal responsibility under the Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit was filed following the denial of a petition from New York that emissions of 350 sources violated the “Good Neighbor” provisions. According to the petition, these violations stalled the ability to attain healthy conditions for smog.

“New York has some of the nation’s most stringent air quality rules to protect our communities, and every day we are leading the fight to protect both air quality and combat climate change,” stated NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The United State Court of Appeals has required the EPA to address pollution emissions that impede New York’s ability to maintain strong health standards.

