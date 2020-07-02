New York State Zoo at Thompson Park gets new name, marking beginning of transformation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park revealed its new name on July 2.
The new name, Zoo New York, was chosen to increase the focus and mission of the zoo in the North Country. The rebranding marks the beginning of the transformation of the zoo that will take place over the next five years, said Executive Director Larry Sorel.
Sorel said the new name is shorter, easier to remember and helps to discard the impression that the zoo is state funded.
