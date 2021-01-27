New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program celebrates successful year in 2020

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A cleanup program in New York State marked a successful year in 2020.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Wednesday that the State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program has marked 2020 as a success. The statewide program encourages the voluntary cleanup of contaminated properties known as “brownfields,” and promote their redevelopment.

According to the DEC, in 2020 alone, 48 Certificates of Completion were issued and 94 new sites were accepted to the Brownfield Cleanup Program.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos reflected on the year for the program.

“New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program is a powerful tool to advance the restoration and redevelopment of abandoned and underutilized properties in communities across the state and return them to productive use, benefitting local economies and improving quality of life,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Despite challenges due to COVID-19, 2020 was another successful year for the Brownfield Cleanup Program and I commend DEC’s dedicated professionals working tirelessly to make this program a success.”

The DEC provide strict oversight on these cleanup efforts, as brownfields are considered any real property where a contaminant is present at levels exceeding health-based or environmental standards.

Since the programs inception, 1,062 applications have been approved and 501 formerly contaminated properties across the state have been issued Certificates of Completion. These certificates are based on the agency’s review of the Final Engineering report, which certifies remediation work.

Additionally, the Brownfield Cleanup Program is an alternative to greenfield development and can provide tax incentives for the redevelopment of urban brownfields.

A site in the North Country that has been issued a Certificate of Completes includes the Former Potsdam Feed and Coal, Inc., site in Potsdam, New York.

A full list of Brownfield Cleanup Program sites can be found on the New York State websites.