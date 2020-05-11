New York State’s list of eligible foods for WIC Program has expanded

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North Country Family Health Center’s WIC Program is educating both current and new participants on the recently expanded New York State’s eligible foods for those who qualify for the WIC Program.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is a federally funded program to provide nutrition benefits and education to at-risk pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

North Country Family Health Center’s WIC Program offers services to families in Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The healthy foods element of WIC may be one of the more well-known assets of the program.

Participants who qualify for WIC, those whose income is equal to or less than 185% of the federal poverty level, have traditionally been able to redeem their monthly WIC benefits at local grocery stores for specific nutritious items such as whole-wheat bread, beans, eggs, milk, cheese and infant formula.

In the fall of 2018, NCFHC’s WIC Program joined other New York State WIC Programs and instituted a new electronic benefits transfer card called “eWIC,” an easier way to obtain healthy WIC foods. An eWIC card is similar to a debit card and it allows participants to buy WIC-approved foods and tracks purchases throughout the month. eWIC shoppers report that their shopping experience is much more discreet and personalized to their shopping preferences.

After the implementation of the eWIC card, the next step was to expand the list of approved eWIC food items in New York State, both in brands that are approved as well as additional approved food items.

“The foods list enhancement couldn’t have come at a better time. There are so many healthy options for breads, cereals, yogurts, and baby foods in today’s market, so adding more of these options to the WIC Acceptable Foods List is incredible, especially during this unfortunate time when food and supplies have been limited,” comments Angel Carter, WIC Director, NCFHC.

“The list has grown to include more name brand cold and hot cereals, baby fruits and vegetables, juices, yogurts and whole grains. Participants will find it easier to fill their carts during the pandemic with the expansion of the approved foods.”

The list of additional foods, and how to apply for WIC may be found at https://www.wicstrong.com/agency/north-country/.

