New York State’s new early warning dashboard tracks new infections, hospital capacity and more

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that five regions can enter Phase Two of reopening, including Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier.

Phase Two allows office-based workers, real estate services, in-store retail shopping and some barbershop services to resume. Each industry is subject to specific state guidelines to maximize safety and social distancing.

Business guidance for phase two of the state’s reopening plan is available here.

Governor Cuomo also announced the implementation of a new early warning dashboard that combines the state’s data collection efforts for New Yorkers, government officials and experts to monitor and review how the virus is being contained on an ongoing basis.

The dashboard tracks new infections and their severity, hospital capacity by region and other metrics. The early warning dashboard can be found here.

“Remember that reopening does not mean that we’re going back to the way things were,” Governor Cuomo said. “Life is not about going back. Nobody goes back. We go forward. And it’s going to be different. This is about reopening to a new normal — a safer normal. People will be wearing masks and people will be socially distanced — it’s a new way of interacting, which is what we have to do. Wear a mask, get tested and socially distance.”

An additional 1,551 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today in New York, bringing the statewide total to 368,284 positive cases.

