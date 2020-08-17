New York State’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests at less than 1% for tenth day

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday that New York State had a rate of positive COVID-19 tests of less than 1% for the tenth straight day Sunday.

The rate of positive tests, 0.71 percent, is the state’s lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. The average infection rate has been 1 percent or lower since June.

“Right now, New York has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, and New York State’s regions and New York City’s boroughs are all basically consistent, so on the all the numbers it’s good news, and I congratulate New Yorkers for doing what people said couldn’t be done,” Governor Cuomo said. “We were told that we couldn’t reduce the infection rate, that we would overburden our hospital system and that we’d cause it to collapse, but by banding together in the face of this unprecedented threat, New Yorkers proved those expectations wrong. Going forward, we need to protect the progress, which New Yorkers can do by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments can do by enforcing state guidance.”

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 861 establishments in New York City and Long Island on Sunday and observed 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

