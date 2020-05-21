New York: Statewide exceptions for Memorial Day ceremonies with 10 people or less permitted at discretion of local governments

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – As the North Country Region works to begin a phased reopening, Lewis County officials agree that large gatherings with people making sustained close contact are a place where coronavirus can easily infect many people quickly and continue its spread.

Facilities or events that attract hundreds of people from outside the region pose a significant public health danger as the North Country tries to carefully reopen. These places should be closed and events should continue to be postponed or canceled until the threat of COVID-19 has subsided.

On May 14, 2020, the following directive was issued by the Governor’s Office:

Executive Order 202.28, which extended the provisions of Executive Orders 202.3, 202.4, 202.5, 202.6, 202.7, 202.8, 202.10, 202.11, 202.13, and 202.14 which each closed or otherwise restricted public or private businesses or places of public accommodation, and which required postponement or cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations, games, meetings or other social events), which together constitute New York On PAUSE, is hereby continued until 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 2020, unless later amended or extended by a future Executive Order; Provided, however, that effective at 12:01 a.m. on May 15, 2020 that the reductions and restrictions on the in-person workforce at non-essential businesses or other entities shall no longer apply to Phase One industries.



Current statewide exceptions for this directive include Memorial Day ceremonies with 10 people or less, at the discretion of local governments, and religious gatherings of no more than 10 people.

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging everyone to continue practicing social distancing by maintaining six feet of separation in public, wear a mask or face covering, practice good hand hygiene and stay home as much as possible.

