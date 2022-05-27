LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an incident at a New York liquor store.

According to New York State Police, on May 23, Troopers out of Lockport arrested 48-year-old Robert J. Harris of Niagara Falls.

This was after Troopers were called to a robbery at the Wine and Liquor Outlet on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport.

State Police alleged that Harris was attempting to leave the liquor store with merchandise when he was stopped by staff. Harris then allegedly tried to bite the staff, which caused significant damage.

Harris was then arrested on the charge of Robbery in the Second Degree.

