New York Thruway Authority preparing for possible October snow

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The weekend is calling for possible snow showers, and the Thruway Authority is preparing the “fleet.”
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, N.Y., is predicting possible snow showers in the upcoming days for areas in the North Country. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 50 degrees fahrenheit on October 28, with temperatures at night reaching the lower twenties.
With these conditions, the New York State Thruway Authority is getting ready for winter weather. The Thruway Authority shared on their Twitter on October 27, crews switching truck bodies, putting on plow blades, and ensuring equipment is functioning properly.
The Twitter post is featured below:
