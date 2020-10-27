New York to convene health care simplification workgroup to reduce healthcare costs

FILE – This file image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website for HealthCare.gov. Close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov, the government reported Thursday, June 25, 2020. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service via AP, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A health care simplification workgroup will help to lower health care administrative costs statewide.

The New York State Department of Financial Services and State Department of Health have announced members of the New York Health Care Administrative Simplification Workgroup. This group is a recent requirement announced by the DFS Superintendent and Commissioner of Health.

According to the Department of Financial Services, the workgroup will aim to study and evaluate methods to reduce health care administrative costs and complexities. The main goal of the group will be to issue a report in October of 2021.

The report will address claim submission and attachments, preauthorization practices, provider credentialing, insurance eligibility verification and accessibility to electronic medical records.

The DFS officially announced members of the workgroup on October 27, 2020. Members include:

Sudha Acharya, Executive Director, South Asian Council for Social Services

Morris Auster, Senior Vice President and Chief Legislative Counsel, Medical Society of the State of New York

Susan Beane, M.D., Executive Medical Director, Healthfirst

Chuck Bell, Programs Director, Advocacy, Consumer Reports

Elisabeth Benjamin, Vice President of Health Initiatives, Community Service Society

John D. Bennett, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan

Jennifer Briggs, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Greater Rochester Independent Practice Association

Monica Chopra, Northeast Region Leader, Oscar Health

Kevin J. Conroy, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Population Health Officer, CareMount Medical

Hailey Davis, Director at Manatt, Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, LLP

Sean M. Doolan, Shareholder and President, Hinman Straub, P.C.

Thomas Faist, Legislative Counsel, New York State Association of Health Underwriters

Niyum Gandhi, Executive Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer, Mount Sinai Health System

Jeffrey Gold, Senior Vice President and Special Counsel, Insurance and Managed Care, Health Care Association of New York State

Karen Ignagni, President and Chief Executive Officer, EmblemHealth

Harold N. Iselin, Managing Shareholder and Co-Chair of Government Law and Policy Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Michael Mulgrew, President, United Federation of Teachers

Thomas J. Quatroche, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Erie County Medical Center

Ricardo A. Rivera-Cardona, Chief Business Development Officer, SOMOS Community Care

Peggy Sheng, Chief Operating Officer, Coalition of Asian American IPA, Inc.

Kathleen Shure, Senior Vice President, Greater New York Hospital Association

Aimee Smith-Hopkins, Associate Vice President, Payment Innovation, Montefiore Health System

Denise Soffel, Member, Medicaid Matters New York

Abenaa Udochi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Concierge Health Care Consulting

Josephine Wilton, Manager, Facility and Ancillary Contracting, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, a division of HealthNow New York, Inc

The New York’s Health Care Administrative Simplification Workgroup is set to present their report to the New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent, Commissioner of Health and New York State Legislature.

