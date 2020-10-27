New York to convene health care simplification workgroup to reduce healthcare costs

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A health care simplification workgroup will help to lower health care administrative costs statewide.
The New York State Department of Financial Services and State Department of Health have announced members of the New York Health Care Administrative Simplification Workgroup. This group is a recent requirement announced by the DFS Superintendent and Commissioner of Health.
According to the Department of Financial Services, the workgroup will aim to study and evaluate methods to reduce health care administrative costs and complexities. The main goal of the group will be to issue a report in October of 2021.
The report will address claim submission and attachments, preauthorization practices, provider credentialing, insurance eligibility verification and accessibility to electronic medical records.
The DFS officially announced members of the workgroup on October 27, 2020. Members include:
- Sudha Acharya, Executive Director, South Asian Council for Social Services
- Morris Auster, Senior Vice President and Chief Legislative Counsel, Medical Society of the State of New York
- Susan Beane, M.D., Executive Medical Director, Healthfirst
- Chuck Bell, Programs Director, Advocacy, Consumer Reports
- Elisabeth Benjamin, Vice President of Health Initiatives, Community Service Society
- John D. Bennett, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan
- Jennifer Briggs, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Greater Rochester Independent Practice Association
- Monica Chopra, Northeast Region Leader, Oscar Health
- Kevin J. Conroy, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Population Health Officer, CareMount Medical
- Hailey Davis, Director at Manatt, Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, LLP
- Sean M. Doolan, Shareholder and President, Hinman Straub, P.C.
- Thomas Faist, Legislative Counsel, New York State Association of Health Underwriters
- Niyum Gandhi, Executive Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer, Mount Sinai Health System
- Jeffrey Gold, Senior Vice President and Special Counsel, Insurance and Managed Care, Health Care Association of New York State
- Karen Ignagni, President and Chief Executive Officer, EmblemHealth
- Harold N. Iselin, Managing Shareholder and Co-Chair of Government Law and Policy Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP
- Michael Mulgrew, President, United Federation of Teachers
- Thomas J. Quatroche, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Erie County Medical Center
- Ricardo A. Rivera-Cardona, Chief Business Development Officer, SOMOS Community Care
- Peggy Sheng, Chief Operating Officer, Coalition of Asian American IPA, Inc.
- Kathleen Shure, Senior Vice President, Greater New York Hospital Association
- Aimee Smith-Hopkins, Associate Vice President, Payment Innovation, Montefiore Health System
- Denise Soffel, Member, Medicaid Matters New York
- Abenaa Udochi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Concierge Health Care Consulting
- Josephine Wilton, Manager, Facility and Ancillary Contracting, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, a division of HealthNow New York, Inc
The New York’s Health Care Administrative Simplification Workgroup is set to present their report to the New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent, Commissioner of Health and New York State Legislature.
