Jefferson County programs supported through statewide addiction service expansion

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Funding has been awarded to expand statewide addiction prevention services.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports has announced funding to expand their “Triple P” Positive Parenting Program. Total funding amounts to $800 thousand and was awarded through the federal State Opioid Response Grant, including nearly $200 thousand for two programs in the North Country.

According to OASAS, the “Triple P” program is an evidence-based prevention practice. The program previously has been shown to reduce risky behaviors such as substance use and juvenile offending. The program also helps to promote positive social behaviors.

OASAS stated that new fundings will help to establish connections with community partners who focus on assisting caregivers of at-risk children under the age of 12. Fundings will also provide opportunities for trainings for parents and families affected by the opioid crisis.

“We are committed to investing in prevention and treatment services across the state to help individuals and families impacted by addiction,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Co-Chair of the State Heroin and Opioid Task Force. “This funding to expand programs for our young people will help to reduce negative behavior and encourage positive actions and emotional well-being. We want to make sure people have access to the resources and services they need to lead healthy and safe lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in New York.”

The funding was announced as the national prevention campaign, Red Ribbon Week, kicked off on October 23, 2020. Funding will support nine OASAS prevention providers across New York State.

Award recipients include:

North Country Alcohol and Substances Abuse Council of Jefferson County, Inc., dba Pivot: $99,996 Citizens Advocates Inc.: $100,000

Central New York Farnham Family Services: $100,00

Finger Lakes CASE Trinity, Inc.: $43,351

Western New York Erie County Council for the Prevention of Alcohol and Substance Abuse, Inc.: $100,000 Every Person Influences Children: $74,181



Throughout the week, October 23 through 29, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports will be celebrating Red Ribbon week to increase awareness.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

