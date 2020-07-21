New York to lead largest renewable energy solicitation to combat climate change

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The largest combined clean energy solicitations ever issued in the U.S. has been announced to take place in New York State.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on July 21 that the initiative will seek 4,000 megawatts of renewable capacity; 2,500 megawatts from offshore wind, and 1,500 of land based renewable energy, to combat climate change.
This is New York’s second offshore wind solicitation and is the largest in the nation’s history. The solicitation includes a multi-port strategy and requirement for offshore wind generators to partner with 11 prequalified New York ports to stage, construct, manufacture key components, or coordinate operations and maintenance activities.
Funding for port investments will include $400 million in both public and private funding.
According to Governor Cuomo, this has the potential to bring New York State halfway toward its goal of 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.
The Governor also announced the issuance by The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA), of the nation’s largest solicitations for land based renewable energy projects by a U.S. state.
The combined solicitations seek to procure over 1,500 megawatts of renewable energy. Giving the state the ability to power roughly 500,000 homes.
“During one of the most challenging years New York has ever faced, we remain laser-focused on implementing our nation-leading climate plan and growing our clean energy economy, not only to bring significant economic benefits and jobs to the state, but to quickly attack climate change at its source by reducing our emissions.” Governor Cuomo said.
LATEST STORIES:
- Democrats demand more resources to reopen schools; Republicans say there is no need
- COVID-19 in Jefferson County: 8 new cases
- Cuomo says Carrier Dome, other NY college venues will not have fans for games this fall
- House lawmakers to vote on annual defense bill
- Facebook’s labels on candidate posts spawn confusion
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.