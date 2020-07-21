New York to lead largest renewable energy solicitation to combat climate change

Cyclists ride along the dyke in Emden, Germany, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The German government wants to increase offshore wind power capacity five-fold by 2040 as part of its plan to wean the country off fossil fuels. Cabinet on Wednesday agreed a bill that would set a goal of 40 Gigawatts of installed offshore wind power capacity in 20 years, from about 7.5 Gigawatts at present. It also raised the target for 2030 from 15 Gigawatts to 20. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The largest combined clean energy solicitations ever issued in the U.S. has been announced to take place in New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on July 21 that the initiative will seek 4,000 megawatts of renewable capacity; 2,500 megawatts from offshore wind, and 1,500 of land based renewable energy, to combat climate change.

This is New York’s second offshore wind solicitation and is the largest in the nation’s history. The solicitation includes a multi-port strategy and requirement for offshore wind generators to partner with 11 prequalified New York ports to stage, construct, manufacture key components, or coordinate operations and maintenance activities.

Funding for port investments will include $400 million in both public and private funding.

According to Governor Cuomo, this has the potential to bring New York State halfway toward its goal of 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.

The Governor also announced the issuance by The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA), of the nation’s largest solicitations for land based renewable energy projects by a U.S. state.

The combined solicitations seek to procure over 1,500 megawatts of renewable energy. Giving the state the ability to power roughly 500,000 homes.

“During one of the most challenging years New York has ever faced, we remain laser-focused on implementing our nation-leading climate plan and growing our clean energy economy, not only to bring significant economic benefits and jobs to the state, but to quickly attack climate change at its source by reducing our emissions.” Governor Cuomo said.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.