New York to provide COVID-19 assistance to St. Petersburg

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The state of New York will be sending COVID-19 assistance to St. Petersburg, Florida.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York will establish a testing site at Pinellas Community Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. The site will provide up to 500 tests per day.

“In our time of need, I asked on one dark day when I was doing a briefing for volunteers to come help us. I asked for doctors and nurses to come to New York, and 30,000 people from across the country rolled up their sleeves to help,” Governor Cuomo said. “I know I speak for all New Yorkers when I say we will always be grateful for that help that came to us, and we are paying back the favor today by sending PPE to St. Petersburg.”

The church testing site was with resources from SOMOS Community Care.

New York State will also provide the following supplies:

124,000 Surgical Masks

7,500 VTM Test Kits

7,500 Gowns

11,500 Gloves

7,500 N95 Masks

7,500 Face Shields

1,250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

1,200 Sanitizing Wipes

120 Goggles

10 Closed Circuit Ventilators

10 iPads for tele-health needs

Throughout this public health crisis I have admired Governor Andrew Cuomo’s leadership and ability to clearly communicate to both New Yorkers and our nation,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said. “As Florida continues to confront the worst of COVID-19, I am grateful for the State of New York’s technical assistance and guidance.”

