New York unemployment claims over 90% lower than last year

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although nationwide job growth continues to be slower than anticipated by experts, a recent study has determined that unemployment claims are significantly less now, than during the same time frame in 2020.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub’s study, States Whose Unemployment Claims are Recovering the Quickest, 9.8 million Americans remain unemployed due to the pandemic. However, looking back on statistics from the latest week, there was a 93% reduction in new unemployment claims compared to last year.

The study also identified which state’s workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19 by comparing the 50 states and District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment.

Specifically, compare to last week, Vermont has recovered the quickest and Rhode Island recovered the slowest.

Compared to the start of the COVID-19 crisis, New Hampshire has recovered the quickest and West Virginia has recovered the slowest.

New York State was determined to have the 5th fastest recovery in the past week and the 19th slowest recovery nationwide since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. It was also found to have second smallest increase in unemployment claims last week compared to the start of 2020, and the fourth smallest increase in unemployment claims last week compared to the same week in 2020.

Additional findings for unemployment recovery in New York are listed below:

  • Weekly unemployment claims increased by 71.10% compared to the same week in 2019
  • Weekly unemployment claims decreased by 54.70% compared to the start of 2020
  • Weekly unemployment claims decreased by 90.03% compared to the same week last year

A full ranking of states is detailed in the chart below:

StateRecovered Most Since Last Week Recovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis 
Vermont149
South Carolina23
Arkansas312
Kansas45
New York532
Kentucky617
Connecticut730
Arizona88
Montana929
Missouri1025
New Hampshire111
South Dakota122
Massachusetts1331
Minnesota147
Maine159
Pennsylvania1611
North Dakota1724
Iowa1818
Hawaii1920
Nebraska2015
Michigan2114
Idaho2246
Ohio2342
North Carolina244
Illinois2522
California2633
Wisconsin2736
Texas2839
Mississippi2923
New Jersey3013
Wyoming3141
Oregon3237
Nevada3334
Colorado3427
Alabama3535
Washington3610
Indiana3719
Tennessee3828
Maryland3926
District of Columbia4040
Utah4144
Louisiana4216
Florida436
Alaska4448
Georgia4521
Virginia4638
New Mexico4743
Oklahoma4845
West Virginia4951
Delaware5047
Rhode Island5150

