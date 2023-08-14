NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul recognized National Immunization Awareness Month with a reminder to parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on required school vaccinations before the start of the school year, including updated COVID-19 vaccine tailored to guard against new variants expected to arrive in pharmacies and doctor’s offices this fall.

Staying up to date on recommended vaccines – from school vaccinations to CDC recommendations for adults – can prevent the spread of disease and protect from serious illness from exposure to diseases.

It’s about personal protection, personal prevention and personal wellness. We have the safest and most effective vaccines on the planet. During National Immunization Awareness Month, it’s a good time for parents, guardians, and pediatricians to take an active role in ensuring school-age children have all required vaccines before heading back to the classroom. And it is a great reminder to all of us the value of vaccines at preventing spread of and serious outcomes from vaccine-preventable disease.” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

Children attending daycare and pre-K through to 12th grade in NY State must receive all required doses of vaccines to attend or remain in school; parents should speak with a healthcare provider about their child’s immunization records to catch up on any missing immunizations according to the required schedule.

Most private insurance plans are required to cover recommended vaccines at no cost, parents or guardians of children who do not have health insurance or have a plan with out-of-pocket costs that are not affordable can still get vaccinated. The Vaccines for Children Program provides all recommended vaccines at no cost for children under the age of 19 who qualify.

New York State Immunization Requirements for 2023 to 2024 school entrance and attendance:

Pre-Kindergarten — Day Care, Head Start, Nursery or Pre-K:

4 doses of Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine –DtaP, DTP, Tdap and Td;

3 doses of Polio vaccine – IPV and OPV;

1 dose of Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine – MMR;

3 doses of Hepatitis B vaccine;

1 dose of Varicella – Chickenpox – vaccine;

1 to 4 doses of Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine – Hib; and

1 to 4 doses of Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine –PCV.

Kindergarten and Grades 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5:

5 doses or 4 doses of Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine –DtaP, DTP, Tdap and Td—3 doses if 7 years or older and the series was started at 1 year or older;

4 doses or 3 doses of Polio vaccine – IPV and OPV;

2 doses of Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine – MMR;

3 doses or 2 doses of Hepatitis B vaccine; and

2 doses of Varicella – Chickenpox – vaccine.

Grades 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11:

3 doses of Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine –DtaP, DTP, Tdap and Td;

1 dose of Tetanus and Diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine adolescent booster – Tdap;

4 doses or 3 doses of Polio vaccine – IPV and OPV;

2 doses of Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine – MMR;

3 doses or 2 doses of Hepatitis B vaccine;

2 doses of Varicella – Chickenpox – vaccine; and

1 dose of Meningococcal conjugate vaccine –MenACWY.

Grade 12:

3 doses of Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine –DtaP, DTP, Tdap and Td;

1 dose of Tetanus and Diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine adolescent booster – Tdap;

4 doses or 3 doses of Polio vaccine – IPV and OPV;

2 doses of Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine – MMR;

3 doses or 2 doses of Hepatitis B vaccine;

2 doses of Varicella – Chickenpox – vaccine; and

2 doses or 1 dose of Meningococcal conjugate vaccine –MenACWY.

Hochul and the Department of Health recommend everyone speak to their healthcare provider about staying up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines as a preventive measure. Though numbers remain low compared to the height of the pandemic and are not required for school attendance, the latest data shows an increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions. The Department reminds New Yorkers that those who have COVID-19 symptoms should be tested and those who test positive should contact their healthcare provider about possible treatment to reduce the chance of more serious outcomes.

Adults also need immunizations to stay healthy because immunity from childhood vaccines can wear off over time. Adults are also at risk of different diseases and vaccination is among the best preventive care measures available. Adults can find out what vaccines they need by using the CDC adult Vaccine Assessment Tool.

The NYS Vaccines for Adults program provides vaccines at no cost to eligible adults and information on vaccine recommendations for international travel can be found on the Department of Health’s website.