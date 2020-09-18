New Yorkers receive $1.9B in Lost Wages Assistance, FEMA approved for additional three weeks

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers received nearly $1.9 billion in Lost Wages Assistance this week.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, the state has paid benefits to 2.26 millions this week. This accounts for payments of $300 for the weeks ending August 2, 9 and 16.

Additionally, approximately 2.3 million New Yorkers will be eligible for the second round of payments for the weeks ending August 23, 30 and September 6.

The DOL stated that these benefits include:

2.1 million pre-qualified New Yorkers in the Lost Wages assistance program

Approximately 157,000 eligible for one or more LWA payments since August 2 but have not submitted a certification stated they remain unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Approximately 23,7000 eligible for one or more LWA payments since AUgust 23 but were not eligible for earlier weeks payment due to employment

The DOL also announced on September 18 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been approbved in New York for the second and last round of Lost Wages Assistance funding. The funding will provide three additional weeks of benefits.

The DOL stated that New Yorkers will begin to receive payments for the weeks ending August 23, 30 and September 6 next week.

“Over the last six months, we have moved heaven and earth to connect millions of New Yorkers with their benefits, including nearly $1.9 billion in Lost Wages Assistance payments distributed just this week,” State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said “While plagued with administrative roadblocks, the federal lost wages assistance program is now finally providing unemployed families with much needed support — and it is unconscionable for the Federal government to once again cut Americans off from this support. Leaders in Washington D.C. must pass a comprehensive package that supports unemployed families and the state and local governments that are hurting from this pandemic. Anything less is simply unacceptable.”

The state has reported that $44.5 billion in benefits have been provided to New Yorkers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, New Yorkers who are pre-qualified for the second round of LWA benefits or who must certify and submit their certification by 5pm on Tuesday, September 22nd, will receive their payments next week. Those who submit their certification at a later date will be paid on a rolling basis.

