New Yorkers reminded not to fall victim to common scams

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being reminded to avoid common scams.

New York State Police are warning the public to not fall victim to scams that involve gift cards as payments or other online scams.

According to State Police, if a victim is requested to make a payment using a gift card, this is a red flag, and individuals should ask for a second opinion before making a transaction. State Police stated that scammers typically ask for gift card serial numbers, and once obtained, it is hard to stop.

State Police also commented on other common scams which include people entering into online relationships which eventually lead to scams for money.

This directly follows a report on October 12, 2020 where State Police confirmed a victim began a long-term online relationship with a scammer. State Police stated that the victim was asked to make several wire transfers, resulting in the scammer obtaining approximately $170,000.

An additional report received by State Police on October 5 detailed victim who was contacted by someone claiming to be from the company Apple, saying their computer had been compromised. The victim allowed the scammer remote access to their computer, where the scammer then had access to bank account.

According to NYSP, this report was confirmed quick enough and the victim was prevented from losing $25,000.

New York State Police urge anyone to report any scammer suspects immediately as they are a time sensitive matter.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.