New Yorkers reminded to keep safety in mind while of snowmobiling

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Following major snowfalls across New York State this week, winter recreation is beginning. With this in consideration, New York State is reminding snowmobilers to ride safely this season.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is anticipating an increase in snowmobiling this season as outdoor recreation has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. To continue to promote safety, the Office will continue to offer snowmobile safety courses, which administers a NYS Snowmobile Safety Certificate required for youth riders ages 10 to 18.

Additionally, throughout the season, law enforcement agencies will enforce State Laws on snowmobiling trails such as reckless operation, speed limits and operating while intoxicating.

New York State Park Police Chief Mark Van Wie emphasized safety, especially for new riders.

“We want to remind snowmobilers, especially those that may be new to the sport, of safe operating practices, and that reckless operation, speeding and operating while impaired or intoxicated present significant and serious risks to all trail users, and rules will be strictly enforced by law enforcement” said Chief Van Wie. “While outside riding is a safe activity during this pandemic, COVID-19 safety protocols should be followed at trailheads and during breaks.”

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation urges snowmobilers to abide by the following recommendations.

Always check snowmobile before use

Carry emergency supplies

Wear DOT or SNELL approved helmet and proper snowmobile gear

Always ride with at least one other person

Ride within ones abilities

Ride to the right side of all trails

Operate at a safe and prudent speed

Respect landowners by obeying posted signs

If planning to ride on ice, proceed with caution; consider wearing a snowmobile suit with built-in flotation

Never drink alcohol or use drugs while riding.

New Yorkers interested in taking a snowmobile safety course are can register on the New York State website.

