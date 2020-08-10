New Yorkers urged to take precautions during potentially dangerous heat conditions

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers statewide to take precautions as a significant portion of the state is expected to experience potentially dangerous heat conditions through Wednesday.

The hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. People who are susceptible to heat related illnesses are encouraged to take the necessary steps to stay cool as temperatures rise.

“With a new wave of extreme heat set to impact New York, I am urging everyone to take all precautions necessary for keeping you and your families safe,” Governor Cuomo said.

“This type of heat is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. I encourage everyone to limit outdoor activity and if you’re looking to stay cool at beaches and pools, please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing.”

State Parks beaches and pools are open. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, density reductions of 50% total capacity are in place so visitors should check online for capacity alerts and closure announcements.

According to the federal CDC, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly.

The following tips can be followed to avoid heat-related illness:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun’s peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exercise and activity should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Drink plenty of water and non-caffeinated beverages.

Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.

Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minute.

Make an effort to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs. Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. Call 911 if you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including a headache, light headedness, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting.

