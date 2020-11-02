New Yorkers warned of heavy winds and snow through Tuesday, North Country to see up to 10 inches of snow

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Heavy wind and snow is predicted across the state tonight and tomorrow.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to use caution as an extreme weather system is predicted to move through the state starting in the evening on November 2, and expected to continue through November 3.

According to the National Weather Service, the system is predicted to bring up to 10 inches of snow in Upstate New York, accompanied by wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Locally in the North Country, up to 10 inches of snow are expected, with areas in Western and Central New York, the Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley are predicted to see three to seven inches.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has also been issued for Jefferson County, as well as northern Cayuga and Oswego counties through Tuesday morning.

Additional weather alerts for the North Country include:

Jefferson County

Winter Weather Advisory through 10 a.m. on November 2

Lake Effect Snow Warning starting November 2 at 4 p.m. through 4 a.m. on November 3

Lakeshore Flood Warning staring at 7 p.m. on November 2 and through 7 a.m. on November 3

Winter Storm Watch starting at 7 p.m. on November 2 and through 7 a.m. on November 3

Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. on November 2 through 1 a.m. on November 3

Lewis County

Winter Weather Advisory through 10 a.m. on November 2

Lake Effect Snow Warning starting November 2 at 4 p.m. through 4 a.m. on November 3

Winter Storm Watch 7 p.m. on November 2 and through 10 a.m. on November 3

St. Lawrence County

Winter Weather Advisory starting at 3 a.m. on November 2 through 7 a.m. on November 3

Governor Cuomo urged that those venturing out in the next two days, to use extra caution.

“The weather system approaching the state tonight will bring a widespread, moderate snowfall to most upstate locations and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Conditions could become dangerous, as slippery surfaces, reduced visibility and gusting winds will cause the potential for power outages and difficult travel.”

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced their preparation for the winter weather system. The DOT stated that they are prepared to respond with 3,473 supervisors and operators, including over 1,500 plow trucks.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.