New Yorkers warned of phone scams targeting elderly individuals

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being warned of a recent phone scam that is targeting elderly individuals.

New York State Police is warning the public on a recent phone scam that have been brought to their attention. According to NYSP, a recent increase in phone scams has been targeting elderly citizens.

These scams have been reported under a few different scenarios.

These include:

A caller claiming to be a family member and to have an illness or recently arrested. Callers typically put an urgency on helping them and to not contact other family members

A caller claiming to be a law enforcement official with a family member under arrest demanding bail or funds

Both scenarios have been reported to advise victims to obtain a specific amount of money and buy gift cards from popular stores such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes and Target. Victims have then been reported to call a number and read off the gift card identification number.

NYSP are reminding New Yorkers that police agencies do not contact family members for bail money.

Additionally, those who believe they are receiving a scam call are encouraged to resist the urge to act immediately, verify the callers identity by asking questions a stranger could not answer and not to send cash, gift cards or money transfers.

