New Yorkers without health insurance should apply now through NY State of Health

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that for a 90 day period, consumers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 may defer paying life insurance premiums.

No late fees will be assessed and no negative data will be reported to credit bureaus. Late payments will be payable over a one-year period. The Life Insurance Council of New York, which represents over 80 percent of the life insurance industry, has agreed to the measures.

For a 60 day period, consumers and small businesses experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 may defer paying premiums for property and casualty insurance, including auto, homeowners, renters, workers comp, medical malpractice, livery and taxi.

New Yorkers who are without health insurance should apply now through NY State of Health. Individuals who lost their employer coverage must apply within 60 days of losing that coverage. Because of a loss of income, New Yorkers may also be eligible for Medicaid, the Essential Plan or Child Health Plus.

An additional 10,000 healthcare workers, including retirees and students, have signed up to volunteer to work as part of the state’s surge healthcare force since yesterday, bringing the total number of volunteers to more than 62,000.

More than 10,000 mental health professionals, including individuals from other states, have now signed up to provide free online mental health services. New Yorkers can call the state’s hotline at 1-844-863-9314 to schedule a free appointment.

On March 27, Governor Cuomo confirmed 44,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

