New York’s Climate Act sets national greenhouse gas limits

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner released proposed regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York State.

Commissioner Basil Seggos released the proposal alongside plans to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“Greenhouse gases are created from a variety of sources and are accelerating the costly economic, public health, and environmental impacts of climate change here in New York and across the globe,” said Commissioner Seggos. “With a continued absence of federal leadership, the release of these proposed regulations brings our State one step closer to realizing the State’s historic Climate Act and demonstrates New York’s continued leadership on climate.”

The proposed regulations establish statewide emission limits on carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, and sulfur hexafluoride, aiming to to guide State agency actions.

The full proposal will be published on August 19.

DEC has scheduled two virtual public hearings on the proposal on October 20, and will accept written comments through 5 p.m. on October 27, 2020.

