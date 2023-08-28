NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York’s first state-owned utility-scale battery energy storage project is now operating in Franklin County.

“Deploying energy storage technologies make our power supply more reliable and resilient, further enabling New York to build a robust clean energy grid,” Governor Kathy Hochul

Installed and operated by the New York Power Authority, the 20-megawatt facility connects to the state’s electric grid. This facility will help relieve transmission congestion and pave the way for the utility industry and the private sector to integrate more clean energy into the power system — particularly during times of peak demand.

“The completion of the Northern New York Energy Storage project marks an important step to reaching New York’s energy storage and climate goals.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The Northern New York Energy Storage Project will serve as a model for future storage systems by creating a more reliable and resilient power supply — located in an area that generates more than 80% of its electricity supply from renewable resources. The project also will help with the state’s target to install 6,000 MW of energy storage by 2030.

Located in Chateaugay, this is the Power Authority’s first utility-scale battery project and the first one built by New York State. The facility — maintained and operated by the St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project — consists of five 53-foot walk-in enclosures, with more than 19,500 batteries each, grouped in modules and stacked in racks. Each container pulls in and can disperse 4 MW of power which is enough to power about 3,000 homes.

The energy storage facility balances power demand by capturing any excess generation, storing it and discharging it into the grid during times of peak demand and will supply the New York wholesale energy and ancillary service markets contributing more economical and reliable electric power in New York.

The project, which provides 20 MW of power utilizing a lithium-ion battery system, was constructed by O’Connell Electric Company, Inc., of Victor, N.Y.