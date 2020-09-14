New York’s largest teachers union announces 2021 Teacher of the Year

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State United Teachers announced and congratulated the 2021 Teacher of the Year.

NYSUT extended their congratulations to Long Island educator and teacher Jennifer Wolfe. Wolfe has taught at Oceanside High School for the past 24 years as a social studies teacher.

According to NYSUT, Wolfe is a member of the Oceanside Federation of Teachers and has received the honor from the State Education Department. She has guided over 20 teachers at her school through the 300-hour process of achieving National Board Certification.

“Jen’s commitment to her profession is simply awe-inspiring,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “Her dedication to her practice, and her passion for constantly elevating not only her career but the career of her colleagues, is why teachers in New York State’s public schools consistently rank among the nation’s very best. Teachers like Jen change students’ lives, and ensure they not only have the opportunity, but the tools and readiness to succeed. It’s an absolute privilege for NYSUT to call Jen Wolfe a member of our union.”

Wolfe has provided mentorship to both her colleagues and students. NYSUT stated that she holds a leadership role in Oceanside’s Tenure Attainment Plan which includes one-to-one mentoring. For students she has established mentoring and human relations courses at Oceanside.

“I am passionate about teacher leadership,” Wolfe said. “I believe that districts can improve student learning by recognizing and empowering the problem-solving skill set of the accomplished teacher. Elevating accomplished teachers to formal and funded teacher-leadership positions would enable teachers to be the change-agents education desperately needs.”

NYSUT also congratulated the four Teacher of the Year finalists: North Syracuse Education Association member Sara Bambino; South Colonie Teachers Association member James Brown; East Greenbush Teachers Association member Chelsea Dyer; and Kings Park Classroom Teachers Association member Victoria Gentile.

