New York’s latest COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, deaths and more

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul provided the latest statewide COVID-19 data on Friday, the same day she announced that the state is putting new protocols in effect via Executive Order on December 3 in order to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages ahead of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases during this winter season.

“With the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, it is crucial that we continue to use the tools that we know help prevent the spread of this deadly virus: wear masks indoors, wash our hands, and utilize the greatest weapon we have to keep ourselves safe – the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said. 

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. It’s readily available statewide. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, get it as soon as you can. If you’re in need of your second dose or your booster, you can get those for no cost, too. Take every precaution you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter.” 

Friday’s data is summarized below. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, numbers marked with asterisks were not submitted on Thursday. An update of these numbers will resume on Friday and be reflected in Saturday’s statewide update.

Test Results Reported – 182,644
Total Positive – 6,295
Percent Positive – 3.45%
7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.82%
Patient Hospitalization – 2,583 (0) *
Patients Newly Admitted – 371 *
Patients in ICU – 509 (0) *
Patients in ICU with Intubation – 246 (0) *
Total Discharges – 214,246 (0) *
New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28 *
Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,343 *
Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069

HERDS is the Health Electronic Response Data System, a New York State Department of Health data source that collects confirmed daily death data reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities.

The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,496,108
Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,353
Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 627,575
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.6%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%2

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is below:

New Cases per 100k, 7-day average   
Region11/23/2111/24/2111/25/21
Capital Region59.1558.3857.05
Central New York51.7850.2448.04
Finger Lakes64.7764.3362.51
Long Island33.4735.0233.90
Mid-Hudson24.3224.7824.87
Mohawk Valley66.5965.0362.61
New York City16.8117.1016.79
North Country59.8459.3656.02
Southern Tier61.4561.8858.79
Western New York76.5377.4575.58
Statewide34.6434.9434.02

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region11/23/2111/24/2111/25/21
Capital Region7.04%6.87%6.96%
Central New York6.48%6.34%6.46%
Finger Lakes8.56%8.56%8.85%
Long Island4.28%4.39%4.40%
Mid-Hudson2.94%3.08%3.14%
Mohawk Valley7.80%7.76%7.75%
New York City1.67%1.67%1.65%
North Country7.35%7.73%7.82%
Southern Tier5.06%5.13%4.99%
Western New York9.88%9.77%9.67%
Statewide3.84%3.84%3.82%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYC11/23/2111/24/2111/25/21
Bronx1.67%1.64%1.65%
Kings1.56%1.59%1.55%
New York1.29%1.27%1.25%
Queens2.12%2.13%2.11%
Richmond2.53%2.54%2.58%

On Thursday, 6,295 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,680,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany34,056127
Allegany5,89629
Broome27,94479
Cattaraugus9,82447
Cayuga9,61833
Chautauqua14,70389
Chemung12,69161
Chenango5,47927
Clinton7,95349
Columbia5,61717
Cortland6,04020
Delaware4,30119
Dutchess37,69770
Erie122,887594
Essex2,94619
Franklin5,29138
Fulton7,71941
Genesee8,49551
Greene4,87716
Hamilton5100
Herkimer8,16526
Jefferson11,12335
Lewis4,14520
Livingston7,07942
Madison7,24627
Monroe96,417399
Montgomery7,07346
Nassau224,379391
Niagara28,265144
NYC1,127,9381,358
Oneida32,768141
Onondaga58,795194
Ontario11,49962
Orange61,633160
Orleans5,39031
Oswego13,95666
Otsego5,27823
Putnam13,05542
Rensselaer17,14780
Rockland55,20162
Saratoga24,180171
Schenectady19,131111
Schoharie2,6238
Schuyler1,90024
Seneca3,17126
St. Lawrence12,63480
Steuben12,26871
Suffolk253,212413
Sullivan9,44350
Tioga6,27438
Tompkins7,34160
Ulster18,86580
Warren7,13161
Washington6,52367
Wayne10,02034
Westchester147,549179
Wyoming5,19933
Yates1,96714

On Thursday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,343. A geographic breakdown is below, by county of residence. The numbers below are compiled through HERDS and were not submitted on Thursday due to the holiday. The update of these numbers will resume on Friday and be reflected in Saturday’s update.

Deaths by County of Residence  
County  New Deaths  
Albany 
Allegany 
Broome 
Cattaraugus 
Chemung 
Clinton 
Dutchess 
Erie 
Kings 
Livingston 
Manhattan 
Monroe 
Nassau 
Niagara 
Onondaga 
Orange 
Queens 
Rensselaer 
Saratoga 
Schenectady 
Washington 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. 

People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. 

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

The New York State COVID-19 website is available for parents and guardians with new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

On Thursday, 13,093 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,235 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region796,700567
Central New York614,076352
Finger Lakes811,779598
Long Island2,002,2211,425
Mid-Hudson1,557,276898
Mohawk Valley308,318148
New York City7,172,6777,805
North Country286,31266
Southern Tier413,632242
Western New York891,264992
Statewide14,854,25513,093

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region716,057174
Central New York560,748119
Finger Lakes740,070208
Long Island1,775,532584
Mid-Hudson1,361,804416
Mohawk Valley283,14590
New York City6,373,9814,089
North Country255,58623
Southern Tier375,206119
Western New York804,648413
Statewide13,246,7776,235

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences.

