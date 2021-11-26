New York’s latest COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, deaths and more

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul provided the latest statewide COVID-19 data on Friday, the same day she announced that the state is putting new protocols in effect via Executive Order on December 3 in order to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages ahead of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases during this winter season.

“With the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, it is crucial that we continue to use the tools that we know help prevent the spread of this deadly virus: wear masks indoors, wash our hands, and utilize the greatest weapon we have to keep ourselves safe – the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. It’s readily available statewide. If you haven’t gotten yours yet, get it as soon as you can. If you’re in need of your second dose or your booster, you can get those for no cost, too. Take every precaution you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter.”

Friday’s data is summarized below. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, numbers marked with asterisks were not submitted on Thursday. An update of these numbers will resume on Friday and be reflected in Saturday’s statewide update.

Test Results Reported – 182,644

Total Positive – 6,295

Percent Positive – 3.45%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.82%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,583 (0) *

Patients Newly Admitted – 371 *

Patients in ICU – 509 (0) *

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 246 (0) *

Total Discharges – 214,246 (0) *

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28 *

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,343 *

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069

HERDS is the Health Electronic Response Data System, a New York State Department of Health data source that collects confirmed daily death data reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities.

The daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,496,108

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,353

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 627,575

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%2

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is below:

New Cases per 100k, 7-day average Region 11/23/21 11/24/21 11/25/21 Capital Region 59.15 58.38 57.05 Central New York 51.78 50.24 48.04 Finger Lakes 64.77 64.33 62.51 Long Island 33.47 35.02 33.90 Mid-Hudson 24.32 24.78 24.87 Mohawk Valley 66.59 65.03 62.61 New York City 16.81 17.10 16.79 North Country 59.84 59.36 56.02 Southern Tier 61.45 61.88 58.79 Western New York 76.53 77.45 75.58 Statewide 34.64 34.94 34.02

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region 11/23/21 11/24/21 11/25/21 Capital Region 7.04% 6.87% 6.96% Central New York 6.48% 6.34% 6.46% Finger Lakes 8.56% 8.56% 8.85% Long Island 4.28% 4.39% 4.40% Mid-Hudson 2.94% 3.08% 3.14% Mohawk Valley 7.80% 7.76% 7.75% New York City 1.67% 1.67% 1.65% North Country 7.35% 7.73% 7.82% Southern Tier 5.06% 5.13% 4.99% Western New York 9.88% 9.77% 9.67% Statewide 3.84% 3.84% 3.82%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC 11/23/21 11/24/21 11/25/21 Bronx 1.67% 1.64% 1.65% Kings 1.56% 1.59% 1.55% New York 1.29% 1.27% 1.25% Queens 2.12% 2.13% 2.11% Richmond 2.53% 2.54% 2.58%

On Thursday, 6,295 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,680,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,056 127 Allegany 5,896 29 Broome 27,944 79 Cattaraugus 9,824 47 Cayuga 9,618 33 Chautauqua 14,703 89 Chemung 12,691 61 Chenango 5,479 27 Clinton 7,953 49 Columbia 5,617 17 Cortland 6,040 20 Delaware 4,301 19 Dutchess 37,697 70 Erie 122,887 594 Essex 2,946 19 Franklin 5,291 38 Fulton 7,719 41 Genesee 8,495 51 Greene 4,877 16 Hamilton 510 0 Herkimer 8,165 26 Jefferson 11,123 35 Lewis 4,145 20 Livingston 7,079 42 Madison 7,246 27 Monroe 96,417 399 Montgomery 7,073 46 Nassau 224,379 391 Niagara 28,265 144 NYC 1,127,938 1,358 Oneida 32,768 141 Onondaga 58,795 194 Ontario 11,499 62 Orange 61,633 160 Orleans 5,390 31 Oswego 13,956 66 Otsego 5,278 23 Putnam 13,055 42 Rensselaer 17,147 80 Rockland 55,201 62 Saratoga 24,180 171 Schenectady 19,131 111 Schoharie 2,623 8 Schuyler 1,900 24 Seneca 3,171 26 St. Lawrence 12,634 80 Steuben 12,268 71 Suffolk 253,212 413 Sullivan 9,443 50 Tioga 6,274 38 Tompkins 7,341 60 Ulster 18,865 80 Warren 7,131 61 Washington 6,523 67 Wayne 10,020 34 Westchester 147,549 179 Wyoming 5,199 33 Yates 1,967 14

On Thursday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,343. A geographic breakdown is below, by county of residence. The numbers below are compiled through HERDS and were not submitted on Thursday due to the holiday. The update of these numbers will resume on Friday and be reflected in Saturday’s update.

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 2 Clinton 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Kings 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 2 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 1 Washington 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older.

People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

The New York State COVID-19 website is available for parents and guardians with new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

On Thursday, 13,093 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,235 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 796,700 567 Central New York 614,076 352 Finger Lakes 811,779 598 Long Island 2,002,221 1,425 Mid-Hudson 1,557,276 898 Mohawk Valley 308,318 148 New York City 7,172,677 7,805 North Country 286,312 66 Southern Tier 413,632 242 Western New York 891,264 992 Statewide 14,854,255 13,093

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 716,057 174 Central New York 560,748 119 Finger Lakes 740,070 208 Long Island 1,775,532 584 Mid-Hudson 1,361,804 416 Mohawk Valley 283,145 90 New York City 6,373,981 4,089 North Country 255,586 23 Southern Tier 375,206 119 Western New York 804,648 413 Statewide 13,246,777 6,235

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences.