New York’s newest trail challenge connects Adirondacks to St. Lawrence River

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — From the Adirondack mountains to the banks of the St. Lawrence River, New York State’s newest trail challenge has been launched in St. Lawrence County.

This new trail challenge invites those of all interests and abilities to explore the area all while earning the “Great 8 Trail Challenge.”

According to the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, this new challenge is designed to attract outdoor enthusiasts, young families and those new to the outdoors or those with limited abilities.

“Elevation is not a part of this challenge. As you experience the 8 trails in each challenge, you quickly realize that this part of New York is incredibly beautiful without the need for technical gear or extreme effort” stated St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Brooke Rouse. “The trails are diverse and an interactive trail site allows you to read about the experience before you get there, track yourself while walking and earn badges and the Great 8 Trail Challenge patch all online.”

The Great 8 Trail Challenge was launched with three challenges which includes the Waterfall Crawl, the Riverside Run and the Nature Nuts Challenge.

Specifically, the Waterfall Crawl highlights the over 15 waterfalls St. Lawrence County is home to. The eight trails feature some popular and lesser-known hikes where waterfalls can be experienced. Waterfalls on this list include Lampson Falls, Cascade Falls and Greenwood Creek State Forest.

The Riverside Run also features eight trails, with a majority along the five major rivers in St. Lawrence County. These trails stretch from the Crooked Creek preserve in Hammond, to the Stone Valley Trail on the Raquette River in Colton, and on the Moore Trail in Wanakena.

Additionally, the Nature Nuts challenge highlights eight nature-filled hikes with interpretive signs, wildlife lookouts, boardwalks and birding across the county.

The challenge can be explored and documented by creating a free account on the St. Lawrence County Trails website.