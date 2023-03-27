ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Millions of trout will soon be catchable in New York State.

New York’s spring trout fishing season will officially open on Saturday, April 1, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Although trout fishing is now permitted in New York year-round, anglers had to use artificial lures and abide by catch-and-release rules from October 16 to March 31. On April 1, anglers can harvest their catch.

“Since DEC updated regulations in 2021 to allow a catch-and-release season in the fall and winter months, anglers have the opportunity to fish for inland trout year-round,” DEC Commissioner Seggos said in the press release. “Even so, April 1 has a special meaning for anglers in New York as the date signifies the start of a season full of promising fishing opportunities.”

To prepare for the trout harvest season, the DEC has led an extensive stocking program. DEC stocks nearly 1.9 million trout in New York waters from March through early June.

This includes catchable brook, brown and rainbow trout.

Full 2023 freshwater fishing guidelines can be found on the DEC website.