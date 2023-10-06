WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The newly-named Jeffrey Graham Drive will be undergoing some construction work for a few days.

City crews will be doing storm drain work and the road will be closed off for three days. The work was slated to start Friday, October 6 and run through Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11. Work will be postponed on Monday due to the holiday.

The project is set to run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day that construction is taking place. The road will be closed from Park Circle to Pinnacle Woods Drive.

The road was formerly known as North Entrance Drive, which is the 2,490-foot length of drive between Park Circle and Pinnacle Wood Drive. The street was renamed in honor of Graham on Thursday.

The Gotham Street Entrance Drive, which is found between Gotham Street and East Tower Drive, would renamed for former mayor Joseph Butler Jr.